Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprout Social (SPT)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sprout Social (NYSE: SPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 11/17/2020 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 11/10/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/4/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $48.00.
  • 10/20/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/8/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/5/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/1/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $52,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,457.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 229,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sprouts Farmers Market – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Sprouts Farmers Market – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
First National Financial Co. – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
First National Financial Co. – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneConnect Financial Technology
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneConnect Financial Technology
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprout Social
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprout Social
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capri
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capri


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report