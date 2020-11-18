Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprout Social (SPT)

Sprout Social (NYSE: SPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2020 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $48.00.

10/20/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $52,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,457.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 229,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

