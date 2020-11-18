Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN)

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE: CHP.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

11/6/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.62 on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.58 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.97.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.