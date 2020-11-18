Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capri (CPRI)

Capri (NYSE: CPRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2020 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/16/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/11/2020 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company witnessed significant improvement in sales trends on a sequential basis. Management highlighted that strength in e-commerce and sales growth in Mainland China acted as tailwinds. Also, the company swung back to profit following a loss in the first quarter. Stronger-than-anticipated revenues, continued gross margin expansion and cost containment endeavors contributed to this upbeat performance. The company anticipates a modest sequential improvement in total revenues in the third quarter and a more pronounced improvement in trends in the final quarter. Notably, the company remains well positioned to capitalize the recovery in the luxury market.”

11/9/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2020 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CPRI stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Capri by 34.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

