iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 340.2% from the October 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

