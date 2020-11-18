Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

