FY2020 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Increased by Desjardins (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

