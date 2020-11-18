Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

