Analysts Offer Predictions for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.04 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMICY. HSBC cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.02.

Shares of SMICY stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

