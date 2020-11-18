FY2020 EPS Estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of GUD opened at C$5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.35 million and a PE ratio of 130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.56.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

