Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,230 shares of company stock worth $1,380,338. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

