FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Radian Group Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Radian Group in a report released on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 221,706 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

