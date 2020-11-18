Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post $2.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.52. Align Technology reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $451.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.40. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $507.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at $17,557,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,089 shares of company stock worth $73,298,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

