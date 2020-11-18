$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $9.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.