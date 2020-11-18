Deere & Company (DE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DE opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.46.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Earnings History for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Analyzing AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Its Competitors
Analyzing AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Its Competitors
Reviewing AnPac Bio-Medical Science & Its Peers
Reviewing AnPac Bio-Medical Science & Its Peers
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share
Head-To-Head Comparison: Paya versus Its Peers
Head-To-Head Comparison: Paya versus Its Peers
Paya vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis
Paya vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report