Deere & Company (DE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DE opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.46.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

