Head to Head Contrast: Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) & Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Siyata Mobile and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock $7.48 billion 1.05 $840.74 million $0.89 9.66

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 10.69% 129.45% 6.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock beats Siyata Mobile on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

