FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Boosted by Analyst

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Plus500 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now anticipates that the company will earn $5.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

PLSQF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Plus500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Plus500 stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

