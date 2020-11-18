Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 1,269.15 -$32.94 million ($1.50) -2.59 Epizyme $23.80 million 49.13 -$170.29 million ($1.93) -5.96

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.20% -52.40% Epizyme -1,459.72% -72.65% -49.31%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epizyme has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Epizyme 0 2 6 0 2.75

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 269.42%. Epizyme has a consensus price target of $26.88, suggesting a potential upside of 133.49%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Epizyme.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Epizyme shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Epizyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats Epizyme on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder. It is also developing ZYN001, a pro-drug of tetrahydrocannabinol. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States. It also develops Tazemetostat in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed and refractory follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP in front-line patients with high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and PARP inhibitor in patients with platinum-resistant solid tumors, such as small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops Tazemetostat in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer; and pediatrics with INI1-negative tumors. Further, the company develops pinometostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor for patients with solid tumors and blood cancers; and PRMT1 inhibitor for solid tumors and DLBCL. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation; Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Academic Research Organization; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

