Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. John Hancock Investors Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Investors Trust has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and John Hancock Investors Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66% John Hancock Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and John Hancock Investors Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 4.00 $30.84 million $1.52 8.59 John Hancock Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Investors Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance and John Hancock Investors Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60 John Hancock Investors Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $11.90, suggesting a potential downside of 8.81%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than John Hancock Investors Trust.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats John Hancock Investors Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. John Hancock Investors Trust was formed on January 29, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

