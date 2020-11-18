Head-To-Head Survey: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) versus First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First Financial Northwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $67.34 million 1.93 $14.07 million N/A N/A First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.73 $10.37 million $1.03 10.95

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given First Financial Northwest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Financial Northwest pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 16.93% 8.57% 0.91% First Financial Northwest 13.85% 5.52% 0.63%

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina beats First Financial Northwest on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary in North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Denver and Durham, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and eleven additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

