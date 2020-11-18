Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) vs. Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and Hyliion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 1.26% -39.67% 6.89% Hyliion N/A 77.14% 1.63%

Blue Bird has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyliion has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Bird and Hyliion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.41 $24.30 million $1.49 10.27 Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Hyliion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Bird and Hyliion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hyliion 0 2 0 0 2.00

Blue Bird currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Hyliion has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Hyliion.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Hyliion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear. The company was founded by Albert Laurence Luce in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, GA.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

