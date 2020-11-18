Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NMI in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95.

NMIH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.65.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.91. NMI has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

