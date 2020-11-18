Eargo, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo’s (NASDAQ:EAR) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 25th. Eargo had issued 7,851,852 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $141,333,336 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Eargo’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get Eargo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.