Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Quiet Period To End on November 25th

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Bridgetown’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Bridgetown had issued 55,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bridgetown’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Bridgetown stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Bridgetown has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

