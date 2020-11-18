Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 25th (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:KRBP) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Kiromic BioPharma had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

KRBP stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

