Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 23rd (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Codiak BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CDAK) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 23rd. Codiak BioSciences had issued 5,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $82,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CDAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CDAK opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.40.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Head to Head Contrast: Siyata Mobile & Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock
Contrasting Team and Service Team
Critical Comparison: Kimberly-Clark and Ranpak
Invitation Homes & Q&K International Group Head to Head Contrast
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plus500 Ltd. Boosted by Analyst
Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme
