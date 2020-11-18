Opthea Limited’s (NASDAQ:OPT) Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th

Opthea’s (NASDAQ:OPT) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Opthea had issued 8,563,300 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $115,604,550 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OPT stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Opthea has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.86.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

