Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGS) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 25th

Aligos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ALGS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Aligos Therapeutics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

ALGS opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

In other Aligos Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

