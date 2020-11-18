The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Progressive in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,628 shares of company stock worth $8,273,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

