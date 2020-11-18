The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Progressive in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,628 shares of company stock worth $8,273,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Contrast: Siyata Mobile & Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock
Head to Head Contrast: Siyata Mobile & Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock
Contrasting Team and Service Team
Contrasting Team and Service Team
Critical Comparison: Kimberly-Clark and Ranpak
Critical Comparison: Kimberly-Clark and Ranpak
Invitation Homes & Q&K International Group Head to Head Contrast
Invitation Homes & Q&K International Group Head to Head Contrast
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plus500 Ltd. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plus500 Ltd. Boosted by Analyst
Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme
Reviewing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report