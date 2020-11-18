Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRAX) Quiet Period To End on November 25th

Praxis Precision Medicines’ (NASDAQ:PRAX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Praxis Precision Medicines had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Praxis Precision Medicines’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

