Turmeric Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 25th (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Turmeric Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Turmeric Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TMPMU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Turmeric Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.15.

About Turmeric Acquisition

