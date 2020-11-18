Brokers Set Expectations for New York City REIT, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for New York City REIT in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NYC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

