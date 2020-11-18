Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TARS) Quiet Period Will End on November 25th

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TARS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 25th. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, Director Jason E. Tester purchased 171,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

