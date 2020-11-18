$0.56 EPS Expected for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after acquiring an additional 404,785 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,285,000 after purchasing an additional 243,693 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYND opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.30 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

