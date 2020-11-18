Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.17. Allegion reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

ALLE stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

