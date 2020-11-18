National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for (SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

(SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of (SRU.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (SRU.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Featured Story: Recession

Earnings History and Estimates for (SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU)

Receive News & Ratings for (SRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.56 EPS Expected for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. This Quarter
$0.56 EPS Expected for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. This Quarter
Allegion plc Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share
Allegion plc Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share
National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for
National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for
Zacks: Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share
Timbercreek Financial Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Timbercreek Financial Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Lucy Tilley Acquires 38 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau plc Stock
Lucy Tilley Acquires 38 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau plc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report