Zacks: Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Utz Brands stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $58,910,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,334,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,060,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $19,414,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.