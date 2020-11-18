Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TF. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$9.43 to C$9.80 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.95.

TSE:TF opened at C$8.58 on Tuesday. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 62.87 and a current ratio of 63.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 121.69%.

About Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.