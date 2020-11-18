Lucy Tilley Acquires 38 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley bought 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £296.40 ($387.25).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock opened at GBX 764 ($9.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 734.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 650.33. The company has a market cap of $369.06 million and a P/E ratio of 29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825 ($10.78).

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.9999672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.