Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$16.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.09.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton purchased 13,470 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

