Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.22. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$11.45.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

