National Bank Financial Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$42.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$33.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.98. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.