CIBC Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$70.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.67.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$58.84 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$34.57 and a 52-week high of C$60.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.78.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.