Scotiabank Downgrades Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) to Sector Perform

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$35.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Get Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$28.84 on Monday. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.07. The company has a market cap of $539.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.61.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.