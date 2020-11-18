AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$27.00

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cormark raised their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$29.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.50 million and a PE ratio of -9.18. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$29.66.

About AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

