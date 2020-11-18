Desjardins Comments on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Desjardins also issued estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGZ. Raymond James cut shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.96.

Shares of TSE TGZ opened at C$14.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87. Teranga Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.86 and a twelve month high of C$16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

About Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

