Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

