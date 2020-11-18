FY2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

NYSE USB opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

