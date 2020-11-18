Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Acquires 6 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) per share, with a total value of £121.56 ($158.82).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Martin Court bought 7 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £140.70 ($183.83).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,004 ($26.18) per share, with a total value of £120.24 ($157.09).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,052 ($26.81) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,931.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,955.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

VCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victrex plc (VCT.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

Victrex plc (VCT.L) Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

