BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Buys 32 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.59).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems plc (BA.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 31 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($195.62).

On Monday, September 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 29 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £151.09 ($197.40).

BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Wednesday. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 492.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 502.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems plc (BA.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 620.45 ($8.11).

About BAE Systems plc (BA.L)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc (BA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.