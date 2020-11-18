ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) Insider Osamede Okhomina Purchases 300,000 Shares

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) insider Osamede Okhomina purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Shares of ADME opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.63. ADM Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

